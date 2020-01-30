Help Net Security
Photos: Cybertech Global Tel Aviv 2020

Cybertech Global Tel Aviv is one of the largest B2B networking events in the cyber industry, outside of the United States. Every year, the event attracts thousands of attendees, mainly C-level executives, investors, professionals, and government officials from all over the world.

Help Net Security is on-site this year, and here’s a look at the event.

Cybertech Global Tel Aviv entrance

Waterfall Security Solutions

SecBI

IBM Security

Roee Laufer, Division Head, Cyber Security at Israel Airports Authority

Perimeter 81, Q.Rity

CyberArk

Booths

