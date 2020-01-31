Keysight’s new PROPSIM channel emulator verifies radio links critical for aerospace applications

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new PROPSIM channel emulation solution that enables the aerospace industry to efficiently verify radio links critical to satellite communications, earth observation, security surveillance, mapping and navigation.

Keysight’s new channel emulation capabilities address a rapidly expanding satellite market projected to generate more than $2B by 2030, according to a report published in July 2019 by BIS Research.

The solution’s enhanced fading capabilities support advanced performance validation of communication links between radios, radios and satellites, as well as between satellites.

Reliable satellite communications links are essential to the transmission of data in applications used by commercial and government organizations. Keysight’s expanded satellite communications portfolio addresses government-sponsored space programs worldwide, which is forecasted by Euroconsult to reach $84.6 billion by 2025.

“Keysight’s advanced performance validation solutions enable the aerospace industry to capitalize on opportunities that will help establish commercial success and deliver new technology breakthroughs in space exploration, scientific research and satellite communications,” said Dan Dunn, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s aerospace and defense business.

Satellite communication systems also support 5G new radio (NR) non-terrestrial networks, which help extend rural coverage, support profitable 5G coverage deployments and provide cost-effective mobile wireless backhaul.

A growing number of base stations will be satellite-enabled, which will lead to new business models, extend connectivity, and drive growth in both aerospace and commercial communications.

Keysight’s channel emulation solutions flexibly support use cases for satellite and terrestrial technologies such as 5G, creating seamless connectivity and end-user experiences.

Keysight’s PROPSIM FS16 and PROPSIM F64 channel emulation solutions enable users to create real-world radio channel conditions including dynamic multipath propagation in a laboratory environment to deliver realistic, advanced and cost-effective performance assessment of satellite and ground networks.

These solutions offer radio frequency (RF) performance, which enables users to confidently design, deploy and operate robust communication systems for any aerospace application.

Keysight’s PROPSIM FS16 supports ultra-wide bandwidths and up to 16 radio frequency (RF) channels to flexibly address a wide range of test scenarios in frequencies from 3MHz to mmWave. PROPSIM F64 supports a leading number of fading channels and wide signal bandwidths for Massive MIMO and MESH-network testing.