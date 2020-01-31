ServiceNow acquires Passage AI to advance deep learning AI capabilities

ServiceNow, the company making work, work better for people, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Passage AI, a Mountain View, Calif.-based conversational AI platform company.

The transaction will advance ServiceNow’s deep learning AI capabilities and will accelerate its vision of supporting all major languages across the company’s Now Platform and products, including ServiceNow Virtual Agent, Service Portal, Workspaces and emerging interfaces.

“Work flows more smoothly when people can get things done in their native language,” said Debu Chatterjee, senior director of AI Engineering at ServiceNow.

“Building deep learning, conversational AI capabilities into the Now Platform will enable a work request initiated in German or a customer inquiry initiated in Japanese to be solved by Virtual Agent.

“Passage AI’s technology will enable us to accelerate our vision of empowering great employee and customer experiences by delivering great workflow experiences. ServiceNow believes in making work flow more smoothly across the enterprise, in all major languages.”

Passage AI’s conversational AI platform is built on deep learning models that can be trained to understand text in all major languages. Bringing together Passage AI’s conversational AI capabilities with it’s Now Platform and digital workflow capabilities,

ServiceNow will expand its chatbot support for non-English languages and empower organizations to better understand the meaning behind work requests so they can take action to get the job done.

As a strategic partner to the world’s largest enterprises, ServiceNow is focused on enabling digital transformation and driving customer success. The Now Platform includes powerful AI and machine learning capabilities, which enable customers to deliver great employee and customer experiences and unlock productivity.

This deal builds on ServiceNow’s previous AI acquisitions, including transactions with Loom Systems, Attivio, Parlo, FriendlyData, Qlue and DxContinuum.

Passage AI was founded in 2016 by CEO Ravi N. Raj, CTO Madhu Mathihalli and CTO Mitul Tiwari.

ServiceNow expects to complete the acquisition by the end of Q1 2020. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.