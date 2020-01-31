ThreatStack partners with Tevora to streamline cloud security and compliance initiatives

Threat Stack, the leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications, announced a partnership with Tevora, a specialized management consultancy focused on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance services.

Together Threat Stack and Tevora will help customers seamlessly migrate and scale in the cloud without increasing risk or sacrificing compliance.

Tevora works closely with Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across industries to help them secure their organizations’ digital assets and equip them with the information, tools, and guidance they need to proactively reduce risk and respond to threats in sophisticated cloud environments.

In addition to reducing risk, Tevora provides customers with the tools and guidance they need to adapt compliance programs as their cloud environments evolve and grow over time.

The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform extends security observability across the cloud management console, host, containers, and application layers to help customers understand the full picture of their cloud environment, quickly respond to incidents, and proactively reduce risk.

With Threat Stack’s pre-built compliance rulesets and continuous monitoring combined with Tevora’s hands-on consultancy, joint customers will be able to streamline their cloud security and compliance processes with access to the industry’s leading security telemetry at their fingertips.

“Tevora specializes in supporting clients by helping them stay ahead of shifting regulations and sophisticated cyber criminals,” said Steve Stumpfl, Executive Vice President of Sales for Tevora. “The in-depth cloud security telemetry and pre-built compliance rulesets provided by Threat Stack will be a huge benefit for our customers.”

“Threat Stack is dedicated to providing our customers with full stack security observability,” said Brian M. Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack.

“Our partnership with Tevora will put that information at the fingertips of security and compliance consultants who can help CISOs and security teams reduce risk and maintain compliance without slowing down the pace of business.”