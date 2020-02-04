Cynet empowers IT resellers and service providers to become MSSPs

Until recently, IT integrators, VARs and MSPs haven’t participated in the growing and profitable MSSP market as it entailed massive investments in building an in-house skilled security team.

However, this is beginning to change as a result of certain security vendors, like Cynet, that provide a purpose-built partner offering that enables IT integrators, VARs and MSPs to provide managed security service with zero investment in hardware or personnel. Their offering includes a 24/7 SOC that trains and supports the partner’s existing team and a security platform that consolidates and automates breach protection (including endpoint, user and network security) making it simple to operate by any IT professional.

The barriers to become an MSSP

The main obstacle to entering the MSSP market is a lack of prior security experience. Responsibility for an organization’s breach protection is not taken lightly, making many IT service providers cautious about offering security services without skilled professionals at hand.

The difficulties in finding such professionals is the main reason why a standard IT provider is barred out from becoming an MSSP. Be that as it may, many resellers and managed service providers understand that the way to grow their revenues and especially their profitability is by adding managed security services.

Consolidation and automation – the path to MSSP

Security consolidation and automation appeal to security services newcomers, because they shift breach protection workflows such as investigations and remediations from being dependent on manual skill to a product functionality that can be performed regardless of prior security skill and experience.

This switch changes the rules of the security game in many aspects. Mainly, it expands the MSSP field, making it available and relevant to a wider audience of IT service providers.

Taking a further look at Cynet’s partner offering, it’s clear that it lowers the entry barriers for resellers, integrators and managed service providers to provide managed security services, through the following features: