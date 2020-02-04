Zyxel launches ZyWALL VPN1000 VPN Firewall, an all-in-one security solution for SMBs

Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, announced the launch of the ZyWALL VPN1000 VPN Firewall, an all-in-one security solution for small and medium businesses.

The flagship of the growing Zyxel family of ZyWALL VPN firewalls, VPN1000 is an integrated security solution that combines a powerful firewall with high-performance VPN tunnel capabilities to protect the local network against threats and safeguard data communications between multiple locations or hybrid clouds.

Designed to address the growing cybercrime threats faced by small and medium businesses, the rack-mountable VPN1000 is an easy-to-deploy solution that provides robust security and central management to connect and protect the cross-group network.

The high-performance VPN1000 features 12 configurable Gigabit Ethernet ports and two SFP ports. The device can support up to 1,000 concurrent IPSec VPN tunnels and up to 500 SSL VPN users.

High-performance VPN

Enables secure remote connections with support for all main VPN connection types including IPSec, L2TP, SSL & TLS, and PPTP. IPSec VPN hardware engine provides high-efficiency VPN tunnel and VPN load balance/failover with SHA-2 algorithm and IKEv2 to ensure strong reliability and security for businesses.

Centralized cloud management and monitoring

SD-WAN provides a platform for cloud management providing businesses with the ability to remotely manage, control and monitor site-to-site connectivity. VPN1000 can be operated in a standalone gateway mode for more robust VPN functionality.

Robust protection against external threats

A fully integrated security subscription service with URL and HTTPS domain filtering and safe search is provided free for the first year. Content filtering blocks access to malicious or risky websites and prevents malware downloads from compromised or hacked websites.

Geo Enforcer monitors traffic and analyzes log data of IP addresses, denying access from unnecessary or potentially dangerous traffic. Hybrid cloud support is also included making it easy for businesses to connect to public cloud infrastructures such as AWS VPC or Microsoft Azure.

Powerful access point controller

Integrated AP controller technology enables users to manage up to 1,032 access points from a centralized user interface allowing businesses to easily deploy or expand a managed Wi-Fi network.

High-availability service

Multi-WAN load balancing and failover safety features ensure continuity of service by utilizing USB 3G/4G to provide a backup WAN. Active/passive device High-Availability (HA) service provides non-stop internet connectivity even when one device is inoperable.

“Cybercrime threats continue to grow exponentially in both complexity and frequency which creates serious liabilities and challenges for businesses who have a responsibility to protect sensitive internal and customer data both within the LAN and across the WAN between locations,” stated Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel.

“The VPN1000 extends the capacity of our growing family of ZyWALL products providing small- to large-sized businesses a full line of scalable security solutions to protect their data in one location or across the enterprise.”