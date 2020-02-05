Miller Kaplan acquires Citadel to offer clients information security analyses and expertise

Miller Kaplan, a top-100 certified public accounting firm, is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2020, the firm has acquired Citadel Information Group – a Los Angeles-based company dedicated to providing information security management services to businesses and the nonprofit community.

Founded in 2002 by Stan Stahl, Ph.D., and Kimberly Pease, CISSP, and expanded in 2014 to add information security expert, David Lam, CISSP, CPP, Citadel’s mission has been to provide a wide range of information security management services including vulnerability assessments, staff awareness training, security management of the IT network, incident response and business continuity planning, and Virtual-CISO (vCISO), among others.

“The need for expert information security services is essential these days,” remarked Doug Waite, managing partner at Miller Kaplan. “We’re proud to now offer our clients the vital information security analyses and expertise they need.”

Stahl, a pioneer in the field of information security, began his career securing teleconferencing at the White House and databases inside Cheyenne Mountain, as well as the communications network controlling our nuclear weapons arsenal.

He holds a Ph.D. in mathematics from The University of Michigan and spent nearly 15 years teaching university mathematics while doing fundamental research in the mathematics of computing.

“In today’s new normal, businesses must manage the security and privacy of information with the same discipline that they manage finance and other critical business operations,” explained Stahl.

“Senior management must make sure IT is securely managing the network while adapting the organization’s culture so all staff have the knowledge, skills, and commitment needed to meet the ongoing challenge of protecting identities and profits.

“We’re excited that by joining forces with Miller Kaplan, we’ll be able to reach a broader audience and help shift the culture of information security.”

Pease brings her extensive background in the applications of technology and information security management for middle-market companies.

Earlier in her career, she implemented computer systems for a wide-range of organizations in the United States, Canada, and Europe, and led installation projects at the Pentagon, the Government Printing Office, and many state government offices.

Lam has been managing information for small and medium businesses including custom software development, systems management, and information security for 32 years.

As a former Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), he brings a holistic, highly integrated, and deeply disciplined view of technology governance and information security to his work.