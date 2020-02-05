Xton Access Manager now includes RDP, SSH and HTTP proxy support

Xton Technologies, a provider of privileged access management solutions, announced that Xton Access Manager (XTAM) now includes advanced proxy support for RDP, SSH and web proxies allowing customers to create secure, high trust remote sessions with full session recording and keystroke monitoring using native desktop or mobile applications.

Review session audit logs for compliance

This makes it easier for companies to implement and enforce PAM requirements such as auditing, permissions and password rotation without disrupting existing IT workflows.

“Implementing privileged management software does not need to interfere with daily administrative workflows or tasks,” said Mark Klinchin, CEO of Xton Technologies.

“With XTAM advanced proxies, privileged users can create secure sessions directly from a desktop or mobile device without the need to download agents or launch secondary software.

“Unique to XTAM is our ability to securely lock credentials on the server-side without ever releasing them to the client computer even in an encrypted form. This provides administrators with secure and efficient access to the systems they need to do their jobs while satisfying audit and senior management requirements for just in time secure access and controls.”

XTAM proxy support enables: