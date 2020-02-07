Keysight and Samsung collaborate to accelerate mobile operators’ deployment of 5G services

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced an extended collaboration with Samsung Electronics’ LSI Business, a global leader in semiconductor components and 5G technology, to validate dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology used in the smartphone maker’s new 5G modem.

Samsung has used Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to accelerate the development of its radio frequency (RF) solution, Exynos RF 5510, as well as its newest 5G modem, Exynos Modem 5123, which supports DSS technology.

“We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with Keysight on 5G technology to support the development and commercialization of Samsung’s next generation 5G solutions to ensure that they meet the outstanding performance needed for tomorrow’s 5G devices,” said Woonhaing Hur, vice president of System LSI protocol development at Samsung Electronics.

“Together with key collaborators such as Keysight, we’re able to deliver cutting-edge solutions that touch the lives of people around the world every day.”

DSS allows mobile operators to quickly and cost-effectively roll out 5G new radio (NR) services by implementing a software upgrade on existing 4G LTE base stations to create hybrid 4G/5G base stations.

This emerging technology supports flexible use of existing spectrum allocations across low-, mid- and high- frequency bands by dynamically switching between LTE and 5G NR coverage based on traffic demand.

Mobile operators’ deployment of DSS in their networks will accelerate deployment of 5G services and support global sales of 5G smartphones predicted to reach 1 billion by 2025, according to Strategy Analytics.

“We’re excited to once again showcase our 5G technology leadership by being the first test vendor to successfully validate the DSS feature on Samsung’s new Exynos modem,” said Kailash Narayanan, president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group.

“Close collaborations with industry-leaders such as Samsung enable Keysight to help a connected mobile ecosystem accelerate the commercialization of 5G.”

Widely adopted by mobile operators, chipset and device manufacturers, as well as test labs, Keysight’s 5G solutions are well-positioned to address a worldwide 5G smartphone market.

Keysight’s 5G network test solutions allow users to cost-effectively validate multi-radio access technology (RAT) designs on a single platform for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode in sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequency bands.