Arctic IT announces the appointment of Dave Bailey as President and General Manager

Arctic Information Technology (Arctic IT) announces the appointment of Dave Bailey as President & General Manager. In this role, Bailey is responsible for leading the company’s exciting growth in both managed services and business application services.

“Dave has been a leader at Arctic IT since its inception,” said Julie Morman, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Doyon, Limited. “His innovative approach to technology has been instrumental in the company’s continued growth and success.”

Bailey’s appointment comes on the heels of Arctic IT winning several high-profile contracts with:

The National Park Service

City of Seattle

King County

Each of these contracts exemplifies a deep knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365, and has elevated Arctic IT as a go-to Microsoft Gold Partner. Bailey’s unique ability to leverage expertise and relationships has been the recipe for success in the new decade.

“Technology, and how the world embraces it, continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate. Arctic IT helps clients digitally transform through many challenges, and now we face new and exciting changes in cyber security, identity, cloud-based business applications, and Artificial Intelligence/machine learning,” said Bailey.

“I look forward to helping the organization and our clients achieve their technology goals well into the future and I am grateful for this challenge.”