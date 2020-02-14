ExtraHop Spotlight: Visibility, detection, and response capabilities for midsize enterprises

ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, announced new products and services designed to help midsize enterprises address security maturity, reduce tool complexity, and increase efficiency to better protect their organizations.

The new ExtraHop Spotlight service leverages the deep domain expertise of the ExtraHop security analysts and combines it with rich insights derived across customer environments to provide targeted threat investigation guidance for lean security and IT operations teams.

The new ExtraHop Reveal(x) 5Gbps subscription package provides cost-effective network detection and response (NDR) that delivers complete visibility, detection, and response capabilities for midsize enterprises.

Midsize organizations face the same sophisticated security threats – from ransomware to insider threats – as large enterprises, but often lack the resources and security domain expertise to combat these threats at scale.

With the latest offerings, ExtraHop is helping these organizations mature their security operations, keeping them focused on critical threats while aligning IT operations and security operations teams around common datasets and workflows.

According to the 2019 SANS Incident Response Survey, the top two impediments to successful incident response were “shortage of staffing and skills” and “lack of budget for tools and technology.”

With Spotlight, ExtraHop customers can now augment their teams with the deep security domain expertise of ExtraHop analysts, providing targeted education and investigation guidance for specific Reveal(x) detections, helping them maximize the value of their investment.

The Spotlight service also adds another layer of intelligence by leveraging visibility into the most common threats across customer environments to speed detection and scale response for multiple organizations.

When combined with the cloud-scale machine learning of Reveal(x), this collective insight across customer environments helps customers save time and resources by surfacing only the most pressing threats.

“Midsize enterprises are subject to the same malicious activity as larger organizations, but often lack the resources that help large enterprises maintain an upper hand,” said Sri Sundaralingam, VP of Product and Solutions Marketing at ExtraHop.

“Competition for scarce security talent is fierce, and budget constraints often slow tool modernization, leaving existing IT and security teams under-resourced. This new offering enables medium-sized enterprises who want to scale their business with a cloud-native network detection and response solution to efficiently cover a wide breadth of use cases.”

“For 40 years, our mission has been to provide our customers with innovative solutions that reduce costs, increase productivity, and mitigate risk,” said Chris Pyle, CEO at Champion Solutions Group.

“As security threats become more and more sophisticated, we are seeing businesses of all sizes looking for solutions to address these security concerns. ExtraHop’s expansion into the midsize enterprise will allow us to bring Reveal(x) to a whole new market.”

“At Exclusive Networks, we choose to partner with companies like ExtraHop that provide best-of-breed solutions such as Reveal(x),” said Gilbert de Rijke, New Business Director at Exclusive Networks Netherlands.

“We share a joint purpose with ExtraHop to bring industry-leading network detection and response to enterprises of various sizes around the globe and the new midsize enterprise security solution will open new doors for us to expand our offerings.”