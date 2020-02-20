Summit 7 prepares Defense and Aerospace Contractors for compliance with the new CMMC regulations

Summit 7 Systems, a leading national provider of Cybersecurity Compliance Solutions for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), announced an expansion of their Cybersecurity Practice Area with the addition of new software and services to prepare Defense and Aerospace Contractors for compliance with the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) regulations.

The CMMC regulations were created by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to strengthen Cybersecurity in the supply chain of the Defense Industrial Base, and version 1.0 was released on January 31, 2020.

Summit 7 Systems made the announcement at the Cloud Security and Compliance Series (CS2) Conference in Indianapolis, and the new CMMC Solutions will feature Microsoft’s Office 365 GCC High and Azure Government Cloud Platforms.

Katie Arrington, CISO for Assistant Secretary for Defense Acquisition, was the keynote speaker for the CS2 Indianapolis Conference and stated, “Our adversaries are working hard every day to exfiltrate, hack, and breach our supply chain.

“CMMC is about creating critical thinking skills for Cybersecurity, and not another checklist. I don’t want to lose a single supplier, but the culture of the DoD has changed and cyber best practices are now mandatory.”

The new CMMC regulations eliminate self-certification of compliance, and DIB Contractors will be required to undergo 3rd-party Audits of their IT Systems and Cybersecurity Policies by independent Assessment companies trained in CMMC regulations to receive a CMMC compliance Level ranging from Level 1 to Level 5.

Scott Edwards, President of Summit 7 Systems, commented, “Our new CMMC Compliance Solutions are built on our deep expertise with Microsoft Cloud Platforms and DoD Cybersecurity regulations, and will be available this quarter.” Edwards added “We are honored to partner with the DIB in helping secure the supply chain and ultimately protect the Warfighter.”