Dathena appoints Lylian Kieffer as CTO

Data-security and privacy pioneer Dathena announced the appointment of veteran software engineer Lylian Kieffer as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Kieffer will lead Dathena’s engineering department, overseeing development and technical operations as the deep-tech leader expands its global offerings and uses innovative AI tools to offer global enterprises best-in-class data privacy and protection.

Kieffer brings over 15 years of experience in building and operating large scale SaaS and data platforms, most recently as executive VP for Engineering and Operations at App Annie.

During his eight-year tenure at App Annie, Kieffer built a team of 180 engineers across Asia, North America, and Europe, implementing and overseeing platform architecture now trusted by the company’s 1 million global users.

His previous experience includes leading mobile engineering at Zandan and Gomez, where he spearheaded the creation of the company’s core mobile monitoring and diagnostic tools.

At Dathena, Kieffer will focus on developing the architecture required to efficiently support deployment and distribution of the Dathena platform via SaaS and other models.

Kieffer will also lead a significant expansion of Dathena’s engineering team as the company develops its processes and engineering infrastructure to ensure rapid delivery for current and future clients in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Built with patented natural language processing, machine learning, and deep learning technologies, Dathena’s comprehensive toolkit allows users to effortlessly but accurately identify, classify, and protect sensitive information.

Dathena’s AI-powered tools can also automatically flag data-access and user-behavior anomalies, allowing the intelligent identification of risk factors in real-time, without the need to establish complex monitoring rules.

“Leading large global engineering teams and managing large-scale analytics platforms, I’ve seen first-hand how challenging it can be to keep data safe while satisfying all the relevant regulatory constraints. Dathena is using cutting-edge technologies to deliver one-of-a-kind tools and functionalities that global businesses urgently need,” Kieffer said.

“I’m looking forward to leveraging my expertise managing SaaS platforms in fast-growing environments to help Dathena bring its platform to brand new markets — it’s an exhilarating opportunity for me.”

“Dathena is poised for rapid growth across a range of business sectors and geographies, and Lylian’s experience running large engineering teams in rapidly evolving sectors makes him a perfect fit for us,” said Christopher Muffat, Dathena founder and CEO.

“As companies embrace cloud-based operations and grapple with new data regulations, Dathena will be well-positioned to meet their changing needs and provide them with the rigorous, AI-powered data security and privacy tools they need.”

Named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data and Application Security and Artificial Intelligence, and selected by Microsoft as a Global Co-Sell Partner, Dathena recently launched its U.S. headquarters in New York to power its growth into North America and global markets.

Global enterprise customers across a range of industries trust Dathena’s tools to facilitate compliance with local and international data-protection and privacy regulations, achieve a 30% decrease in data management costs, and drive an 80% reduction in data security operations spend.