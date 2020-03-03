Securonix’s platform products approved for Department of Homeland Security’s CDM program

Securonix, a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, announced that multiple Securonix Security Operations & Analytics Platform products have been approved for Network Security Management of the Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program’s Approved Products List.

The CDM program provides cybersecurity tools, integration services, and dashboards to participating agencies to support them in improving their respective security posture. CDM program objectives include:

Reducing agency threat surface

Increasing visibility into the federal cybersecurity posture

Improving federal cybersecurity response capabilities

Streamlining Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) reporting

Securonix Next-Gen SIEM and Security Data Lake products were approved for Network Security Management, which aims to provide tools for incident response and monitoring, ongoing assessment monitoring, and auditing data collection.

“Government organizations are notoriously under-resourced in combating the sophistication of modern cyber threats,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Securonix.

“With limited budgets for robust security operations from a personnel standpoint, access to best-in-class technology solutions is the most direct path to optimal security posture. We are honored to be part of the CDM’s Approved Products List and do our part in making government organizations more secure.”

Securonix delivers unlimited scale across its product portfolio, powered by advanced behavior analytics, detection, threat modeling and machine learning in a cloud-based solution. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM combines log management, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), and security incident response into a complete, end-to-end security operations platform.

Securonix Security Data Lake delivers real-time enrichment, rapid search and threat hunting, and data insights and compliance reporting in an open data platform for maximum scalability and data retention.

Securonix partnered with Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, Carahsoft to be added to the CDM’s Approved Products List.

“Securonix Next-Gen SIEM and Security Data Lake products provide the finest available analytics-driven capabilities for enhancing cyber-defense strategies,” said Ryon Williams, Sales Director at Carahsoft. “Securonix’s addition to the CDM Approved Products List is well deserved and will be a tremendous benefit to government organizations.”