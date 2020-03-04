John F. Abbot joins Datto as Chief Financial Officer

Datto, the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs), announced that John F. Abbot has joined its executive management team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 2, 2020. He is based out of Datto’s Norwalk, Connecticut headquarters.

In his role, Abbot will work closely with Datto’s senior executive team and its board of directors, driving key processes and systems to enable the business to maintain close touch with MSPs, and he will oversee all global aspects of Datto’s financial and accounting operations.

Datto currently serves more than a million small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) globally through partnerships with more than 16,000 MSPs.

“More than 80 percent of our MSP partners surveyed said recurring services are driving a large portion of their revenue. This corresponds to a shift in the MSP role from that of IT provider for SMBs to being their strategic partner,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto.

“Datto views our MSPs in the same way and is scaling our platform and hiring the best talent to give MSPs the solutions and support they need. John’s deep financial and operational experience will help Datto in this exciting phase as we anticipate the needs of MSPs emerging worldwide.”

Abbot joins Datto from Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), an audio-first media and entertainment company, where as CFO he played a key role in the operational turnaround and financial restructuring of the business.

Prior to Cumulus Media, he served as the CFO at Telx Holdings, a leading provider of connectivity, co-location and cloud services in the data center industry, as well as Insight Communications, a cable television, internet and telephone services company.

Abbot also spent 12 years in investment banking at Goldman Sachs & Co., where he began his financial career, and Morgan Stanley & Co., where ultimately he was a managing director.

“This is a pivotal time for the Company and I’m excited to be joining Datto’s executive leadership team,” Abbot said. “Datto enjoys a unique and compelling position in the IT services space, and I am eager to contribute to the execution of its vision and be a part of the next phase of its evolution.”

Abbot’s education includes an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Master’s of Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University, and a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering from the United States Naval Academy.