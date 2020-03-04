Keysight’s new tools speed performance validation of 5G devices prior to market introduction

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, introduced new benchmarking and troubleshooting tools that enable device makers and mobile operators to automate testing and reporting across a variety of device builds and models.

Keysight’s 5G Device Benchmarking Toolset speeds performance validation of 5G devices prior to market introduction. The toolset combines Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform and Nemo Outdoor with new Nemo 5G Device Analytics software to deliver an integrated lab-based test solution that enables users to benchmark devices, troubleshoot, resolve issues and ultimately enhance product quality.

Keysight’s 5G Device Benchmarking Toolset, part of Keysight’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, delivers standardized automated reports that indicate rank and score of tested devices.

Keysight leveraged core test, measurement and data analysis capabilities within the company’s end-to-end test portfolio to create the new toolset, which seamlessly correlates data generated from one device under test with data generated from a different device under test. This speeds root cause analysis and performance evaluation of devices across different end-user scenarios.

Keysight’s 5G Device Benchmarking Toolset offers users the following key benefits:

Evaluation of device performance under different emulated real-world operational scenarios

Support of test cases for a wide range of key performance indicators (KPIs), such as achieved data throughput, successful data resource allocation across LTE and 5G, as well as cell edge performance

Easy benchmark of a device under test against a reference device, a device using a modem from a different chipset vendor, a device offered by a competitor, or a device that uses a different software build

“The global mobile ecosystem wants to deliver a high quality of experience (QoE) to users while providing them access to new services via their 5G devices,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group.

“Combining field- and lab-based test tools enables Keysight to offer device makers and mobile operators the ability to quickly and confidently deliver 5G devices to the market that meet users’ expectations.”

Keysight’s 5G Device Benchmarking Toolset leverages a single software environment to deliver correlated data from Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution as well as any device under test.

It is the first end-to-end test solution that provides a fully automated environment for an ecosystem that needs to benchmark devices produced by any manufacturer, or benchmark devices built using modems from any chipset maker.

This ecosystem, which currently consists of more than seventy-eight 5G device vendors delivering 5G new radio (NR) compatible devices in over sixteen form factors, continues to expand.