Keysight’s new Signal Analyzer offers wider bandwidth to meet wireless app test requirements

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, launched the Keysight N9021B MXA X-Series Signal Analyzer which provides design validation and manufacturing engineers with superior phase noise performance at higher frequencies, and includes software that improves workflows while meeting 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) compliance standards.

Industries from wireless to satellite communications require wider analysis bandwidth to meet demands for higher data throughput. As higher bandwidth technologies such as 5G NR move into mainstream, engineers need tools for design validation and manufacturing that offer the accuracy, speed, and bandwidth to accelerate device development.

The new Keysight N9021B MXA X-Series Signal Analyzer offers an enhanced frequency sweep algorithm, accelerating test time improvements with uncompromising performance. It provides radio frequency (RF) and millimeter-wave (mmWave) analysis to address the needs of engineers designing and delivering high-frequency new-generation wireless devices, including:

Advancing wireless and satellite communications design verification and manufacturing with the widest analysis bandwidth in its class and superior phase noise performance at high frequencies

Eliminating the complexity of challenging signals by combining real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA) with Keysight’s PathWave 89600 VSA software

Capturing measurement expertise and delivering repeatable results with industry-proven PathWave X-Series Measurement Applications

Maximizing the flexibility of test assets with a wide variety of PathWave X-Series Applications offering licensing terms that enable application sharing between X-Series signal analyzers and PXIe instruments

“Engineers need a test and measurement solution that addresses the signal analysis needs for a diverse set of wireless devices and systems, and provides the performance required to make rapid, accurate and repeatable measurements across both RF and mmWave frequencies,” stated Joe Rickert, vice president and general manager of high frequency measurement R&D for Keysight’s communications solutions group.

“Keysight’s new MXA X-Series Signal Analyzer enables these engineers to overcome the challenges in identifying signals at higher frequencies and offers wider bandwidth to meet a breadth of wireless application test requirements.”

The new N9021B MXA X-Series Signal Analyzer offers the following key features: