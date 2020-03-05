Keysight’s UHD100T32 test system enables 100GE scalability, performance and interoperability validation

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the release of the UHD100T32 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) test system, the industry’s first test system purpose-built to help data center operators and network equipment manufacturers meet the density and cost-per-bit challenges of validating 100GE devices and networks.

With mass deployment in modern data centers, 100GE technologies have matured. Cloud service providers, communications service providers and network equipment manufacturers are now challenged with density and cost pressures on their test infrastructure. This typically leads to a compromise in testing cycles and the use of test systems and methodologies that don’t allow for comprehensive quality control.

Keysight’s new UHD100T32 test system, co-developed with Barefoot Networks, an Intel company, is purpose-built to meet the requirements of the modern networking infrastructure ecosystem.

In a space-saving 1U box, users get the power of 3.2 Tbps of line-rate test traffic from 32 ports of 100GE, a requirement to validate the performance of ultra-high-density devices like those found in today’s data centers and in manufacturing use cases for full box tests in production lines.

“The rapid adoption of 100GE puts pressure on data center teams to accelerate validation of 100GE devices and networks,” said Mark Pierpoint, president, Keysight’s Network Applications & Security group (formerly Ixia Solutions Group).

“Designed specifically to address the form factor and density challenges of data centers, the UHD100T32 test solution provides a cost-effective solution that enables our customers to validate 100GE performance, scalability and interoperability with confidence.”

With all fan-out speeds (50/40/25/10GE) enabled, UHD100T32 has the flexibility to test all speeds in a data center fabric. It also includes Keysight’s proven technology for Layer 2/3 traffic generation and analysis and RFC 2544 tests for benchmarking throughput and latency of devices.

Optional routing protocols are available for Open Shortest Path First (OSPF), Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), and Intermediate System to Intermediate System (ISIS) that allow users to emulate from control plane to data plane for convergence testing.

A clientless operation via web interface and modern “Representational State Transfer” (REST) application programming interface (API) enable faster time to test and easy automation.

“As the exponential explosion of data growth is upon us, cloud and communications service providers need to deploy higher bandwidth interconnect at a rapid pace,” said Ed Doe, VP & GM of Barefoot Division, at Intel.

“We are proud to partner with Keysight to create a new product category that harnesses the power of Barefoot Tofino, bringing to market the scale and performance required to meet the verification needs of the rapidly expanding demand for multi-terabit switches.”