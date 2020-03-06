Ron Kormanek joins Checkmarx’s executive management team

Checkmarx, a global leader in software security solutions for DevOps, announced that Ron Kormanek, vice president of North America sales, has been appointed to the company’s executive management team as it continues to drive rapid customer adoption and set the new standard for secure software development and delivery.

In this role, Kormanek will report directly to Checkmarx CEO, Emmanuel Benzaquen and continue to oversee all North America customer-facing sales functions, while also helping to set the company’s strategic direction as it breaks into new and emerging vertical industries.

“Since joining Checkmarx nearly six years ago, Ron has been instrumental in both growing our customer portfolio by being at the forefront of some of our largest deals and cementing our status as the North American market leader in software security,” said Benzaquen.

“As organizations increasingly look to embed security into every step of their DevOps processes, they’re turning to our AST solution suite due to its flexibility, ease of deployment, and reliability.

“We’re excited for Ron’s continued contributions as he joins our executive management team and further delivers the highest levels of customer success and profitable growth.”

Since joining the company in 2014, Kormanek has propelled Checkmarx’s sales to an annual growth rate of 50% – 100%. Most recently in 2019, he and his team helped lead Checkmarx to 50% year-over-year revenue growth, highlighted by 18 seven-figure deals, a company record.

Additionally, under his leadership, Checkmarx now serves 42 of the Fortune 100 companies, as well as half of the Fortune 50, as customers.

“Today’s organizations and development teams are being asked to deliver higher volumes of software at a faster pace than ever before, which is leading to concerning security gaps,” added Kormanek.

“Checkmarx is uniquely positioned to help customers of all sizes address this challenge, empowering them to push secure applications and software into production more quickly at scale.

“After our record-setting 2019, momentum remains on our side, and I’m excited for what lies ahead as I expand my role and we continue to prioritize customer success and our channel partnerships in everything we do.”

Kormanek possesses more than 20 years of sales and management experience at large technology companies. Prior to joining Checkmarx, he served as VP of Sales for HP’s Enterprise Security division.