Telia Carrier’s new global service expands its SD-WAN solution portfolio

Telia Carrier launched its advanced SD-WAN service, an end-to-end networking solution that provides superior visibility, agility and control beyond the traditional WAN perimeter.

Based on Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela, it is the only SD-WAN service in the world where enterprises can attach their WAN overlay to the world’s best-connected internet backbone network, entirely operated by Telia Carrier.

In 2017, Telia Carrier, via its parent company Telia Company, was the first European service provider to launch SD-WAN. The company is now strengthening its offering to meet the growing demands of global enterprises in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia.

Enterprises will benefit from Telia Carrier’s unique cloud-scale internet backbone, ranked number 1 in the world (Dyn Research), as the underlay, which complements the resilient overlay it can build on Cisco’s SD-WAN platform.

SD-WAN continues to attract global enterprises eager to modernize their infrastructure and accelerate their network transformation. While 60 percent of enterprises are planning to implement SD-WAN services by 2023, more than 80 percent are planning to use a hybrid WAN combining MPLS/Ethernet and the internet, according to Gartner Group.

Telia Carrier’s SD-WAN service offers a seamless approach for enterprises that need to balance their dependency on MPLS with internet connectivity.

The modularity and transparency of Telia Carrier’s SD-WAN service enables customers to utilize the superior capabilities of SD-WAN while defining their own levels of control. Telia Carrier’s SD-WAN gives enterprise customers a choice, putting them in control of either a fully managed or a co-managed model.

“We see tremendous opportunities to help global enterprises with their digital transformation journeys through the ‘cloudification of networking’ – using a centralized, unified, cloud-based controller that covers the extended WAN environment, with the support of our backbone as the primary underlay and an award-winning customer experience,” said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier.

“SD-WAN has the capability to deliver transformative results for organizations looking to harness the power of a cloud-based consumption model,” said Erin Dunne, Director of Research, Vertical Systems Group.

“Telia Carrier has a unique advantage as the operator of one of the world’s largest global internet backbones to simplify the adoption of SD-WAN using their established ecosystem. By combining the latest developments in SD-WAN with proven carrier solutions, Telia Carrier is addressing current migration challenges in this market.”

“SD-WAN has emerged as the connective tissue of the digital enterprise, enabling organizations to deliver applications to users with full visibility, control, security and performance across branches, campuses and clouds,” said JL Valente, vice president of product management, managed services for Cisco’s Intent Based Networking Group.

“Telia Carrier’s new global SD-WAN managed service brings together Cisco’s leadership in SD-WAN and security with Telia Carrier’s powerful internet backbone to give customers an easy to deploy managed solution that keeps remote users secure and ensures a consistent user experience.”

This latest offering highlights continued collaboration with Cisco. Last month, Telia Carrier launched a 400 gigabit Ethernet (GbE)-ready network that is based on Cisco’s cloud-scale NCS 5500 routing platform. The network powers Telia Carrier’s global backbone network, which reaches more than 120 countries.