SailPoint introduces identity governance for IaaS platforms, resources and workloads

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, the leader in identity management, introduced identity governance for IaaS platforms, resources and workloads.

As enterprises adopt a multi-cloud platform strategy across AWS, Azure and the Google Cloud Platform to keep pace with digital transformation, there is a heightened need to be able to govern access to these platforms with a single identity solution.

With two new cloud governance services available as part of the SailPoint Predictive Identity platform, enterprises can now extend identity governance across cloud platforms and resources for all users, including both regular and privileged users plus the non-human users whose access is prevalent in these environments.

SailPoint Cloud Access Management and SailPoint Workload Privilege Management will be available as new services on the SailPoint Predictive Identity platform.

Just like the other SailPoint Predictive Identity services, these new cloud governance services automate, anticipate and streamline identity governance decisions through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies.

This is critically important as the adoption of multi-cloud platforms has skyrocketed. Without proper governance over access to these platforms and workloads, enterprises lack visibility into who and what has access to sensitive applications and data in the cloud which opens up new areas of risk across the organization.

“These new services help to close security and compliance gaps that have been created as enterprises migrate workloads to the cloud or launch new cloud-native workloads. By extending identity governance to evaluate where access risks may exist in these environments, we’re providing the visibility our customers need to understand and secure access while speeding important access decisions in the cloud,” said Paul Trulove, SailPoint Chief Product Officer.

“These decisions include discovering proper versus suspicious user access; locking down privileged user access where needed; and delivering automated access that conforms to corporate policy. The SailPoint Predictive Identity platform gives customers the intelligent, immediate oversight into user access across today’s multi-cloud enterprise without slowing the velocity of the business.”

The two new cloud governance services available as part of the SailPoint Predictive Identity platform are SailPoint Cloud Access Management and SailPoint Workload Privilege Management:

SailPoint Cloud Access Management : Gain better visibility into which users, human and non-human, have access to multi-cloud IaaS environments, leveraging real-time monitoring to automatically find and manage high-risk access, and ensuring least privilege using defined guardrails where necessary.

: Gain better visibility into which users, human and non-human, have access to multi-cloud IaaS environments, leveraging real-time monitoring to automatically find and manage high-risk access, and ensuring least privilege using defined guardrails where necessary. SailPoint Workload Privilege Management: Dynamically protect privileged access to workloads running on cloud infrastructure. This includes automating the creation and rotation of credentials, keys and passwords; and recording and logging activity whenever privileged tasks are performed for security and audit purposes.

The rollout of these new cloud governance services delivers on SailPoint’s continued commitment to rapid innovation in identity, and comes on the heels of the recently introduced SailPoint Access Modeling service.

Other SailPoint Predictive Identity services include SailPoint Access Insights and the SailPoint Recommendations Engine. The SailPoint Predictive Identity platform now provides the most comprehensive, AI and ML-enabled identity platform on the market.