(ISC)2 now includes more than 150,000 certified cybersecurity professionals

(ISC)2 – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced that its membership has grown to include more than 150,000 certified cybersecurity professionals in 175 countries.

(ISC)2 membership

In the face of the growing need to build the cybersecurity workforce and recruit new talent, (ISC)2 certification, networking and professional development programs enable security practitioners to showcase their expertise, advance their careers and contribute to a safe and secure cyber world.

(ISC)2 certifications also help organizations of all sizes identify and hire cybersecurity talent with full confidence in their vetted skills and abilities.

“We’re extremely proud of our association’s growth over the past 30 years to support the profession and reach this member milestone,” said David Shearer, CEO, (ISC)2.

“However, we can’t stop now. The cybersecurity workforce still needs to grow by 145% globally in order to close the widening skills gap, and we will continue to maintain our certifications and provide up-to-date training opportunities to help our members keep their skills sharp throughout their careers, so they can overcome the challenges associated with securing critical assets in the public and private sectors and the systems we use in our everyday lives.”

Learning opportunities

(ISC)2 offers a number of different ways to learn, grow and thrive in the cybersecurity profession, including:

Certifications – (ISC)2 information security certifications, including the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification and the fast-growing Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification, are recognized as the global standard for excellence, and the organization was the first information security certifying body to meet the requirements of ANSI/ISO/IEC Standard 17024 – the leading global benchmark for certifying professionals.

– (ISC)2 information security certifications, including the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification and the fast-growing Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification, are recognized as the global standard for excellence, and the organization was the first information security certifying body to meet the requirements of ANSI/ISO/IEC Standard 17024 – the leading global benchmark for certifying professionals. The Professional Development Institute (PDI) – A portfolio of more than 30 course offerings available to (ISC)2 members and associates at no additional cost, PDI enhances skills and abilities by providing access to rich continuing professional education (CPE) opportunities that augment knowledge gained throughout a career with insights on emerging topics. (ISC)2 member subject matter experts help guide the development of course material, continuously refreshing the catalog based on current member needs and challenges.

– A portfolio of more than 30 course offerings available to (ISC)2 members and associates at no additional cost, PDI enhances skills and abilities by providing access to rich continuing professional education (CPE) opportunities that augment knowledge gained throughout a career with insights on emerging topics. (ISC)2 member subject matter experts help guide the development of course material, continuously refreshing the catalog based on current member needs and challenges. (ISC)2 Security Congress – More than 3,000 attendees are expected at this annual international gathering of cybersecurity professionals this November 16-19 in Orlando, FL. Along with gaining expert insights on the latest security challenges, sharing best practices for combating threats, building teams, and implementing the latest processes and procedures to better defend critical assets, attendees can take advantage of the powerful collaboration and networking that can only be found at a conference of peers who are dedicated to helping one another.

(ISC)2 also benefits businesses and employers on a number of fronts, from serving as a seal of approval in verifying relevant skills, to providing in-house training for their teams, to improving the overall security posture of the organization.

“Reaching 150,000 members is certainly a milestone worth celebrating, but our focus remains on driving awareness of the cybersecurity profession as a great opportunity for those currently outside the field too,” said Shearer.

“We need to introduce and welcome a more diverse group of talented young people to cybersecurity, especially those outside of information technology, who can add different perspectives and problem-solving skills to existing teams. Closing the skills gap will take all of us working together to find solutions.”