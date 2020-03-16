Charles Gold joins FireMon as chief marketing officer

Charles Gold has been appointed chief marketing officer for FireMon, the leading network security policy management company that brings visibility, control and automation to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure.

“Charles Gold brings trusted and proven leadership, cybersecurity and cloud industry knowledge, making him a fundamental addition to our executive team,” said Satin H. Mirchandani, president and CEO of FireMon.

“By working with Charles, FireMon will accelerate its momentum and market leadership globally as more enterprises look to automate their network security operations in the cloud, on-premise and in hybrid environments.”

In his role, Gold will drive marketing initiatives and go-to-market strategy to help fuel global growth, while strengthening FireMon’s position as the leading enterprise network security automation solution for complex and hybrid cloud environments.

His proven marketing leadership in advancing high-growth software companies will accelerate FireMon’s industry leadership position, sales momentum and channel distribution strategy worldwide.

“We’re experiencing a generational technology shift to cloud-based infrastructure and FireMon is uniquely positioned to facilitate a safe and secure transformation for the world’s largest enterprises,” said Charles Gold, chief marketing officer at FireMon.

“Having studied the space and spent time with the company, it’s clear why FireMon is the market leader. I’m thrilled to join the team.”

Prior to FireMon, Gold has led marketing, product management and business development efforts at market leading companies including Virtru, Sonatype, Progress Software and Red Hat.

He brings deep experience in demand generation, product marketing and branding. Gold received a BA in economics from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Wake Forest University.

FireMon plans to further its growth by accelerating channel partnerships, product innovation and international momentum. Supported by its deep channel relationships and legacy of market leadership, FireMon is well-positioned to expand its global customer base and help more enterprises improve network security as they undergo cloud migrations.