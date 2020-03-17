(ISC)2 initiates search for next CEO

(ISC)2 – the world’s largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced that David Shearer, CISSP, the association’s current CEO, will step down at the end of 2020 after serving in the role since 2015.

The (ISC)2 Board of Directors has initiated a CEO recruitment search to identify an experienced leader to succeed Shearer and guide the organization on a path of continued growth as demand for certified cybersecurity professionals continues to grow exponentially worldwide.

“After leading us through a period of sustained growth and incredible change, David has notified the board of his intention to step down at the end of this year after six years as our CEO and two years prior as our COO,” said Dr. Kevin Charest, CISSP, (ISC)2 Board of Directors Chairperson.

“In parallel with the goals and objectives we have for David’s last year with us, we must begin our recruiting efforts for his successor to ensure a smooth transition, and we’re thankful that David will be a part of that search process.”

The search will be led by the Board of Directors, who have engaged organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry to assist in the recruitment effort.

“My tenure as CEO of (ISC)2 has been abundantly fulfilling and one of the greatest honors of my professional life. Over the course of my career I’ve been fortunate enough to have opportunities to lead great teams through times of change and growth.

“I relished the task of strengthening our value promise to members, delivering new certifications and professional development opportunities for cybersecurity professionals, modernizing (ISC)2’s infrastructure, and developing new ways to help our members and the organizations they protect better defend critical assets around the world,” remarked Shearer.

“I deeply believe in the association’s mission to inspire a safe and secure cyber world, and I’m looking forward to helping the board select the right successor to keep us moving along the same trajectory.”

Under Shearer’s direction, the association grew to 153,000 certified members and associates in 175 countries. His leadership also led to an association-wide digital transformation that replaced legacy systems and improved efficiencies, the introduction of the Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification, and the growth of the annual (ISC)2 Security Congress conference to more than 2,500 attendees and 200 expert speakers.

In 2019, Shearer oversaw the creation of the Professional Development Institute (PDI), a portfolio of cybersecurity education courses that are included for free as a benefit of membership. To date, more than 30 courses have been launched as part of PDI, at a value of more than $10,000, and learners have completed nearly 14,000 courses in total.