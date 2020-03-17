Guide: Supplier CCPA readiness for security and IT teams

It’s important for security and IT professionals to understand how the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will affect how they do their jobs. Businesses that fail to comply with CCPA could face penalties of up to $7,500 per violation and individuals can seek damages through a class action. For these reasons, IT professionals must understand why it’s important for vendors to comply with CCPA, and why those that do not can be an unacceptable risk for companies.

This guide explores questions pertaining to CCPA and best practices for supplier readiness. Topics include: