Optiv Security opens its Mississauga SOC to secure Canadian enterprises and government entities

Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, emphasized its continued investment in securing Canadian enterprises and government entities with the grand opening of its Mississauga-based security operations center (SOC).

The center brings together a diverse team of cybersecurity experts – SOC engineers, developers, and threat analysts – to provide local, real-time, 24/7 threat monitoring and remediation resources for Canadian clients.

“Our clients in Canada are not immune to the reality that security teams around the globe are understaffed,” said Cheryl McGrath, area vice president and country general manager, Canada, Optiv.

“We feel it’s vital to put a SOC in their backyard, where we play an active role in helping them solve the pain points around security operations. We’re here to provide the value and peace of mind that comes with local resources, ensuring they can rely on us to understand their organizational objectives and keep pace with an ever-expanding digital threat landscape.”

Existing Canadian clients, previously served by Optiv’s U.S.- and India-based SOCs, will be seamlessly transitioned to the new facility.

With the support of on-site staff, in addition to the always growing number of Optiv consultants and cybersecurity experts working in-country, the Mississauga SOC will also leverage the data, analytics, and tools available through the company’s SOCs and advanced fusion centers (AFCs) in Baltimore, Bangalore, Dallas, Denver, and Kansas City to provide a global cyberthreat landscape and allocate resources and customizable solutions based on each client’s unique business model, compliance requirements, and risk tolerance.

The Mississauga location also fulfills in-country data residency and security clearance requirements.

“The Canadian emphasis on prioritizing cybersecurity to public and private organizations has driven a rapidly increasing need for managed security services,” said Anthony Diaz, division vice president and general manager, security operations, Optiv.

“By localizing operations, backed by global data analytics and expertise, we’re able to help these organizations tackle security from the inside-out, where their specific business and risk management needs drive security decision-making.

“We look forward to continue working with our technology partners and delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that can be consumed in flexible ways for our clients in Canada and abroad.”