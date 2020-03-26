Menlo Security partners with VMware to protect mobile devices from ransomware and phishing

Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, announced its Global Cloud Proxy Platform built on an Isolation Core is integrated with VMware Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) to deliver mobile isolation capabilities.

The solution will allow Workspace ONE UEM customers to better protect mobile devices from ransomware and phishing attacks by isolating threats in the cloud and preventing them from reaching the endpoint.

“We are excited to partner with VMware to bring to market a solution that eliminates malware and phishing attacks on mobile devices once and for all,” said Poornima DeBolle, co-founder and chief product officer at Menlo Security.

“Delivered through the cloud, the integration makes it simple and easy for VMware Workspace ONE UEM customers to add isolation for every mobile device anywhere in the world.”

The solution leverages the Menlo Security Cloud Proxy built on an Isolation Core. It solves the problem of mobile malware and phishing attacks by separating the mobile device from the public web while providing seamless, unrestricted access to the Internet. It also provides the most granular visibility and control of users, data and applications.

“Mobile isolation is becoming a critical part of the modern security architecture as it provides an additional level of defense against threats as part of a broader Workspace Security initiative,” said Shawn Bass, Chief Technology Officer, End-User Computing, VMware.

“Bringing Workspace ONE UEM together with Menlo Security mobile malware and phishing prevention capabilities provides a solution that maintains an engaging employee experience while maintaining a superior level of enterprise security.”

Menlo Security Isolation Core processes more than 500 million web requests per day and is used by some of the largest enterprises and government agencies in the world. Among the company’s customers are seven of the 10 largest banks, four of the five largest credit-card issuers and some of the largest energy and transportation companies in the world.

The integrated solution will be available at the end of March 2020 for iOS and Android devices.