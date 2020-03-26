Chadi Chahine joins STANLEY Security as Chief Financial Officer

STANLEY Security, a global integrator of comprehensive security solutions, appointed Chadi Chahine as Chief Financial Officer on March 18. Chadi will be responsible for helping accelerate short- and long-term business objectives while also ensuring strategic financial decisions and initiatives operate with excellence.

“Chadi will be a pivotal member of the STANLEY Security team, leading the overall financial strategy and planning while also laying the groundwork for future corporate initiatives,” said Robert Raff, President of STANLEY Security.

“His extensive financial and business experience in various markets will help shape our ongoing strategic direction and growth as the security industry continues to evolve.”

Chahine brings to STANLEY Security over 22 years of experience as a highly accomplished global market financial executive, driving profitable, sustainable and compliant growth. He previously held roles with a variety of companies including Abbott and Smith&Nephew.

Most recently, Chahine was CFO at Circor International, where he focused on leading all aspects of the finance function, including FP&A, Controlling, Internal Audit, Tax/Treasury, Cash Management Office and Investor Relations, and was responsible for $1.2 billion in revenue.

“STANLEY Security has already established itself as a major player in the security industry, but is continually evolving to meet future market demand,” said Chahine.

“Taking on this new role provides me with the opportunity to join an innovative organization that’s transforming its business to benefit customers, partners and employees, and I’m looking forward to leading the organization’s financial strategy throughout the process.”

This news comes on the heels of STANLEY Security’s recent announcement welcoming Kara Pelecky as the Chief Information Officer. STANLEY Security’s executive leadership team now includes: