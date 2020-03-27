Gigamon appoints Andrew R. Harding as Chief Product Officer

Gigamon, the company providing network visibility and analytics on all information-in-motion, announced that Andrew R. Harding has joined the company as its first ever Chief Product Officer (CPO). This is a critical new role for Gigamon as the company focuses on the next generation of its market-leading Digital Transformation (DX) solutions.

An expert in delivering visionary strategies and game-changing products, Harding will help Gigamon continue its strong growth trajectory, demonstrated in 2019, which ended with the strongest fourth quarter in company history.

Harding is based at the Gigamon headquarters in Santa Clara, CA, and will join the leadership team as a key driver of the expansion of innovative solutions required to meet the demands that DX, 5G and cloud initiatives put on the network.

He will leverage his experience delivering world-class products in network security, mobility and networking to lead product strategy and capitalize on the recent growth Gigamon has experienced as the clear market leader.

“Andrew brings with him a history of redefining portfolios and invigorating markets by driving software-based innovations in network security, infrastructure and cloud,” said Shane Buckley, President and Chief Operating Officer at Gigamon.

“We are excited to welcome him to the Gigamon team as we solidify our ability to deliver the next generation of best-in-class solutions our customers have come to expect.”

Harding holds multiple patents and brings vast industry knowledge from his time leading transformational product initiatives at Aruba Networks, Juniper Networks, Cisco and NETSCOUT.