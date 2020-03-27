InterVision collaborates with AWS to deliver new enterprise cloud solution

InterVision, a leading IT strategic service provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), has officially announced AWS Managed Services by InterVision to help enterprise IT teams accelerate cloud adoption, lower operational costs, and mitigate security and compliance risk.

Built on the foundational infrastructure, tools, and automation of AWS Managed Services (AMS), this service is designed to provide enhanced operational standards driven by AWS best practices.

By leveraging the power of AWS, InterVision has integrated its decade-long cloud migration and management experience into AMS to deliver clients a comprehensive approach to cloud.

AMS by InterVision helps organizations:

Accelerate cloud adoption : With a standardized operating environment, guidance from certified engineers and architects and ongoing infrastructure management

: With a standardized operating environment, guidance from certified engineers and architects and ongoing infrastructure management Reduce costs : Through greater rigor and control, clients achieve an ROI of up to 243% against a self-managed approach

: Through greater rigor and control, clients achieve an ROI of up to 243% against a self-managed approach Mitigate risk and achieve compliance: With highly secured and compliant AWS Landing Zones, clients maintain higher compliance and security standards in the cloud as on-premises

“The launch of this service means that we can drive efficiency and security for our clients by automating over 80% of common operational tasks,” said John Gray, CTO, InterVision.

“Our solution can dramatically reduce the cloud adoption timeline and offloads operational burdens from talented cloud staff who can focus on innovation and transformation.”

The launch is the latest in InterVision’s increased focus on cloud services. In addition to APN Premier Consulting Partner status in 2019, InterVision has hired industry-leading talent to expand its cloud expertise.

Those hires include Mike Shea as AVP, Cloud Services, Mike Moshier as Cloud Alliance Manager as well as elevating Scott Drossos to Chief Operating Officer.