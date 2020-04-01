Zettaset launches software-defined solution that protects data at-rest within Kubernetes environments

Zettaset, a leading provider of software-defined encryption solutions, announced Zettaset XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption, a software-defined solution that protects data at-rest across any Kubernetes environment.

The solution is purpose-built to provide an advanced layer of transparent, high performance encryption that secures sensitive data wherever it resides. The new offering is designed to support common challenges associated with transitioning from DevOps to DevSecOps, without negatively impacting performance or business operations.

Digital transformation initiatives are being rapidly adopted across the enterprise landscape and DevOps methodologies that incorporate Kubernetes have become the preferred engine to implement these new strategies. In fact, research shows the Kubernetes market is steadily growing as more enterprises leverage the platform for container orchestration and management.

However, data protection within Kubernetes environments is a growing challenge for organizations because the location of sensitive data or whether a container has access to unauthorized data is unknown.

Since these environments are often multi-tenant, granular data-at-rest encryption attached to the storage layer is the only way to address the security vulnerabilities unique to Kubernetes deployments.

“The rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes is forcing IT teams and developers to reconsider the appropriate actions to secure data at-rest,” said Tim Reilly, CEO, Zettaset.

“While Kubernetes is great for managing and orchestrating containers, it does not inherently address data protection. Transitioning from DevOps to DevSecOps has created the unique need for software-defined data encryption throughout the development lifecycle.

“XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption will bring organizations beyond the base encryption functionality of Kubernetes Secrets to help safeguard all sensitive data in these emerging environments, not just tokens and passwords.”

Zettaset XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption is a first-of-its-kind, software-defined encryption solution that simplifies protection of data at-rest stored across Kubernetes environments.

Zettaset XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption provides a granular approach to encryption for even the most complex Kubernetes environments. As a result, customers benefit from the solution’s transparent, yet high performing, layer of security that does not degrade performance or speed.

The solution, a critical component to large, enterprise-grade security approaches, offers: