MobileIron and Teamwire to help orgs quickly and easily establish a foundation for secure communications

MobileIron, the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, announced that it has joined forces with Teamwire to help organizations quickly and easily establish a foundation for secure communications.

MobileIron and Teamwire have integrated their best-of-breed technologies to securely encrypt business communications with an intuitive messaging app, so employees can collaborate on any mobile device, desktop, or network without sacrificing productivity — whether their digital workplace is at home or on the frontlines of healthcare.

Many remote workers and first responders rely on unsecured personal devices and third-party chat applications to communicate with team members. Although mobile messaging apps are easily accessible and highly efficient, they often lack adequate security, especially for those working in highly regulated industries like healthcare and financial services. This means that sensitive data, such as IP and personal medical information, can be intercepted by cyberattackers looking to profit from valuable data.

“We’re excited to partner with Teamwire to help organizations deliver fast, easy and secure enterprise messaging across their entire mobile infrastructure,” said Ahmed Shah, vice president of business development at MobileIron.

“Whether your employees are working from home amid the coronavirus crisis or on the frontlines of healthcare, secure and reliable communication is critical. Our joint solution helps ensure that internal messaging apps are securely deployed and managed, so your employees can improve productivity and team communication.”

With the integrated solution from MobileIron and Teamwire, organizations can deploy a powerful yet intuitive messaging app that meets internal messaging and content sharing needs and delivers enterprise-grade security.

The solution will help organizations meet compliance requirements, ensure that only compliant devices can access corporate messaging, and remotely wipe apps and data if a device is ever lost or retired.

“We share MobileIron’s commitment to helping customers work more productively and securely, particularly during times of pandemics such as COVID-19,” said Tobias Stepan, CEO at Teamwire.

“Our secure messaging solution can help enterprises, government and healthcare organizations simplify team collaboration, automate workflows and improve communication, all while delivering strong data protection and enterprise-grade security.”