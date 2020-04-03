Unravel Data hires Sandeep Uttamchandani as its new Chief Data Officer and VP of Engineering

Unravel Data, the only data operations platform providing full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations to drive more reliable performance in modern data applications, announced that it has hired Sandeep Uttamchandani as its new Chief Data Officer and VP of Engineering.

Uttamchandani will help boost Unravel’s capabilities for optimizing data apps and end-to-end data pipelines, with special focus on driving innovations for cloud and machine learning workloads. He will also lead and expand the company’s world-class data and engineering team.

Uttamchandani brings over 20 years of critical industry experience in building enterprise software and running petabyte-scale data platforms for analytics and artificial intelligence.

He most recently served as Chief Data Architect and Global Head of Data and AI at Intuit QuickBooks, where he led the transformation of the data platform used to power transactional databases, data analytics and ML products.

Before that, he held engineering leadership roles for over 16 years at IBM and VMWare. Uttamchandani has spent his career delivering innovations that provide tangible business value for customers.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Sandeep’s track record on board the Unravel team. Sandeep has led critical big data, AI and ML efforts at some of the world’s biggest and most successful tech companies. He’s thrived everywhere he’s gone,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO, Unravel Data.

“Sandeep will make an immediate impact and help advance Unravel’s mission to radically simplify the way businesses understand and optimize the performance of their modern data applications and data pipelines, whether they’re on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid setting. He’s the perfect fit to lead Unravel’s data and engineering team in 2020 and beyond.”

In addition to his achievements at Intuit QuickBooks, IBM and VMWare, Uttamchandani has also led outside the office. He has received 42 total patents involving systems management, virtualization platforms, and data and storage systems, and has written 25 conference publications, including an upcoming O’Reilly Media book on self-service data strategies.

Uttamchandani earned a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, one of the top computer science programs in the world. He currently serves as co-Chair of Gartner’s CDO Executive Summit.

“My career has always been focused on developing customer-centric solutions that foster a data-driven culture, and this experience has made me uniquely prepared for this new role at Unravel. I’m excited to help organizations boost their businesses by getting the most out of their modern data workloads,” said Sandeep Uttamchandani, CDO and VP of Engineering, Unravel Data.

“In addition to driving product innovations and leading the data and engineering team, I look forward to collaborating directly with customer CDOs to assist them in bypassing any roadblocks they face in democratizing data platforms within the enterprise.”