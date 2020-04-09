F5 Networks appoints Sri Shivananda to its Board of Directors

F5 Networks announced the appointment of Sri Shivananda to its Board of Directors. Shivananda brings a strong leadership background to F5’s Board, along with valuable expertise in key technology areas.

Sri Shivananda is Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of PayPal Holdings, a global leader in digital payment technologies. He leads Technology Platforms & Experiences, overseeing a team responsible for the company’s secure, reliable, and scalable global infrastructure and strategic core platform.

Prior to PayPal, he served in leadership roles at eBay, overseeing the company’s global platform and infrastructure, with extensive experience in areas such as cloud services and data architecture.

Shivananda holds a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in India, and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University.

“For his entire career, Sri has been on the forefront of how technology can be leveraged to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure,” said François Locoh-Donou, president and CEO of F5.

“His background will be a major asset to F5 as we further expand the ways we connect with our customers through SaaS, cloud, and digital go-to-market efforts.”