New lower pricing for CISSP, CCSP and SSCP online instructor-led training

Whether you’re studying for the CISSP, CCSP, SSCP or another industry leading (ISC)² certification, (ISC)² is here to help you stay on track to certification with our Official Online Instructor-Led training, now at a NEW LOWER PRICE.

Get the best of both worlds – expert instructor-led classes and online convenience.

Perfect for distance learning, this hands-on training format offers the structure of real-time class in a virtual setting, with the option to access course recordings.

Trainings include:

  • The flexibility to train over consecutive days or weeks
  • Continued access to course content for 6 months including virtual recordings of prior sessions
  • 1-year access to courseware materials
  • Live support from an (ISC)² Authorized Instructor
  • Official (ISC)² Student Training Guide (electronic)
  • Collaboration with classmates

Online Instructor-Led training offers all the benefits of in person training, with the convenience of completing the training in the comfort and safety of your own home. And for a limited time, we’re extending access to course content for 6 months including virtual recordings of prior sessions and 1-year access to courseware materials.

Stay Committed. Get new pricing.

