GroupSense names Adam Bregenzer as CTO and Jeffrey Duran as CMO

GroupSense, a digital risk protection company, announced it has named Adam Bregenzer as chief technology officer and Jeffrey Duran as chief marketing officer.

Bregenzer will be responsible for the direction and implementation of GroupSense’s technology roadmap, particularly in the area of frictionless delivery of finished, actionable digital risk intelligence into customer security operations. Duran, a veteran of the cybersecurity industry, will lead the vision and strategy for the company’s marketing operations.

“Reducing enterprise risk has never been more important for enterprises, or more difficult, due to the cacophony of security feeds and ‘one size fits all’ intelligence cluttering the security landscape,” said Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense.

“The additions of both Adam and Jeff to our executive team come at a critical time in our company’s growth as we expand both our technology and market presence.”

A lifelong technologist, Bregenzer has deep experience creating a wide variety of software solutions for technology vendors and service providers, and has designed and built everything from enterprise resource planning systems, to operating systems, to hacking tools.

Most recently, he was a senior engineering manager at Venmo. Prior, he held chief technology officer roles at Archive.ly, Biosyntec and KnowThreat.

Bregenzer contributed to the book “Spidering Hacks,” which was published by O’Reilly Media in 2009. He was also honored at SXSW for the creation of the “personal confession” website Grouphug.us. As a technology thought leader, he has spoken at several top-tier conferences such as DEFCON and ShmooCon.

Prior to GroupSense, Duran served as the vice president of marketing for threat investigation company Nisos, where he established the company’s first marketing program.

Previously, as part of Verizon Enterprise Services, he was the head of U.S. marketing strategy and demand generation, leading Verizon’s dramatic shift in cybersecurity marketing by implementing agile and account-based marketing.

His cybersecurity marketing strategies have also driven start-ups such as Invotas (acquired by FireEye) and enSilo (acquired by Fortinet) as well as the U.S. Army Cyber Command.

Duran is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserve with seven overseas tours where he handled public affairs operations and events. He has won numerous awards, including the top Department of Defense award for defense communications and multiple top-level communicator U.S. Army awards.

These appointments build on GroupSense’s momentum this year, including forging strategic technology alliances with Grant Thornton LLP and Cybraics.

GroupSense was also recently honored with the “Most Innovative Security Team of the Year” award as part of the InfoSec Awards program from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) and earned a silver award in the cyber threat intelligence category as part of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.