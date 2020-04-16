Sysdig appoints Saravanan “Saro” Subbiah and Omer Azaria as engineering vice presidents

Sysdig, the secure DevOps leader, announced the appointment of two engineering vice presidents — Saravanan “Saro” Subbiah and Omer Azaria. Saro joins Sysdig as vice president of engineering and technology, monitor & platform, while Omer is being promoted from within to vice president of engineering, secure.

Together, they will lead the company’s global engineering efforts and prepare Sysdig for the next level of growth. Saro and Omer will report directly to Sysdig Chief Executive Officer Suresh Vasudevan.

“Between our growing marquis customer base, an extremely strong technology foundation and balance sheet, and recent global expansion, we are gearing up for the next stage of growth,” said Vasudevan.

“Saro’s combination of technical depth, SaaS expertise, and customer-centric mindset will make him an asset to the Sysdig team. Omer has been instrumental in maturing Sysdig Secure into a market-leading tool. They are natural leaders that bring unique experiences and I am confident they will further our position as the leader in Kubernetes security and monitoring.”

In order to confidently run Kubernetes and containers in production, toolsets must support a secure DevOps workflow. With Sysdig, cloud teams can embed security, maximize availability, and validate compliance.

Sysdig provides a unified platform for security and monitoring, simplifying management with a single source of truth across development, DevOps, and security teams. The Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform is built on open source, with the scale, performance, and usability enterprises demand.

Sysdig closed its Series E funding for $70M in January and has experienced rapid adoption in the last six months, including the opening of a subsidiary in Japan to meet demand. The company is now focusing on the accelerated movement to cloud delivery models.

About Saro Subbiah

Saro joins Sysdig from Quid, an AI-powered SaaS data analytics company with a vast customer base that ranges from large technology, CPG, and retail enterprises to healthcare companies.

At Quid, he served as the chief technology officer, where he led the engineering, product, data science, and design teams. His tenure extended from 2015 through its acquisition by Netbase in January 2020.

Prior to Quid, Saro led the engineering team at Terracotta, a leader in optimizing the performance of large-scale distributed applications. Saro was with Terracotta from an early stage through its acquisition by Software AG in 2011. He then joined Software AG as the head of engineering, focused on big data.

Like Sysdig, Terracotta made its software available as both open source and commercial products. Saro previously held engineering roles at Fujitsu Network Communications Inc. and Wipro Technologies. He holds a B.E. in Computer Science and Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli.

About Omer Azaria

Omer Azaria joined Sysdig in 2018 as director of engineering, where he built the recently launched Sysdig Secure technology from the ground up and scaled a global team. Omer’s direction helped position Sysdig Secure as the market-leading Kubernetes security tool.

Prior to joining Sysdig, Omer was the vice president of engineering at Imperva, a cybersecurity software and services company that provides protection to enterprise data and application software. While scaling the field R&D team, he worked closely with engineering, sales, and product teams on key deals and marquee accounts.

Later, Omer bootstrapped a new cloud data security product, processing petabytes a day using state-of-the-art cloud-native technology to disrupt the market. Omer holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.