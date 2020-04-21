DefenseCode ThunderScan SAST 2.1.0 supports Go and ABAP languages

DefenseCode announced support for two additional programming languages Go and ABAP with its Static Application Security Testing (SAST) solution ThunderScan 2.1.0., designed to highlight security vulnerabilities in source code against published standards including PCI-DSS, CWE/SANS Top 25, OWASP Top 10 and along with DefenseCode’s own experience of security vulnerabilities analysis.

With the new additions of Go and ABAP, the native language parsing capability of ThunderScan now supports the security analysis of 27 programming languages.

“With our ongoing approach of native language support and analysis to ensure that false positives/negatives are minimized making sure that the results are accurate and actionable,” said Leon Juranic, CTO, DefenseCode.

Go is widely considered as an innovation in conservative programming languages, constantly ranking among the top 5 language skills that are ‘most in demand’.

The need for supporting ABAP, has been based on growing requirements shared with DefenseCode to create a state-of-the-art parser, given that many business-critical systems are based on SAP’s ABAP.

ThunderScan release 2.1.0 is available from April 20, 2020.