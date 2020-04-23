Try the (ISC)2 Utilizing Big Data course – a $200 value – for FREE!

For a limited time, (ISC)² is offering non-members FREE access to the Utilizing Big Data express learning course – a $200 value!

You may know (ISC)² as the membership association that maintains the acclaimed CISSP certification. But did you know they also offer a vast continuing education and training portfolio from their Professional Development Institute (PDI)?

This PDI course provides an overview of Big Data components, architectures and applications, and shows you how to apply the concept of data flows to gain insights for defending your organization by successfully managing and analyzing large amounts of data.

PDI courses are always free to (ISC)² members, and now for a limited time, they’re offering free and discounted courses for non-members, so you can keep your continuing education on track. Try the free Utilizing Big Data course to become familiar with their trainings before you commit.