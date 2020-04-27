Looking to break into cybersecurity without direct experience? Find out how

It’s no secret that the cybersecurity skills gap continues to grow, and that means companies are scrambling to fill security positions. This presents an opportunity for you to find security work – even without direct experience. Faced with a critical shortage of qualified candidates, companies are increasingly taking chances on nontraditional applicants or current IT staff and training them for security roles.

One way to bridge a cybersecurity experience gap and get started? Make the case for your transferable skills.

Success in security requires a mix of technical and soft skills. These can come from ANY previous job. Analytical skills, enthusiasm for exploring technical questions, and diagnostic experience all serve you well in the security field. Business acumen and a background in project management can also prove valuable in a security role.

Explore more tips and key strategies for breaking into cybersecurity in the new eBook from (ISC)², Breaking into Cybersecurity. Request your copy today and find out how to:

Position your talents and uncover the right opportunities.

Find a company willing to invest in you.

Show your dedication to the career.

Get started on your cybersecurity journey today and get your free copy.