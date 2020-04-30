ThreatX appoints Gene Fay as CEO

ThreatX, the leading provider of SaaS-based web application and API protection (WAAP) solutions, has appointed longtime cybersecurity executive Gene Fay as the company’s new CEO.

Gene’s proven leadership experience will help catapult ThreatX forward, cementing the company’s mission to protect complex web application and API environments in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Co-founder and previous CEO, Bret Settle, will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer and continue to provide integral guidance as a member of the leadership team, drawing on his experience with the company and within the industry to support the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.

“I am excited to lead ThreatX forward to tackle some of today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges that our customers and prospects face as business infrastructures aggressively migrate into the cloud,” said Fay.

“Under Bret’s leadership, ThreatX’s high-caliber team has established the company as an innovator and next-generation alternative to traditional and legacy web application firewalls (WAFs). The innovations—in product, services, and market presence—will be my focus as this team continues to do great things together.”

“Gene was a critical player at Resilient Systems as they successfully developed, and subsequently exited with one of the first SOAR platforms. His accomplishments driving sales, revenue, and customer success within a new category were remarkable,” said Settle.

“Gene’s experience will be invaluable as ThreatX continues to grow rapidly while maintaining our promise of a truly better application security experience.”

Before joining ThreatX, Fay served as Chief Operating Officer at White Ops, where he worked closely with the co-founders to bring management excellence to the thriving business. There, he oversaw sales, marketing, and customer success.

In his roles as General Manager and VP of Sales and Technical Services at Resilient Systems, he contributed to over 100% CAGR across five years. Gene’s experience gives him a unique perspective across the broad cybersecurity landscape, with specific expertise in go-to-market strategies, marketing, customer success, and channel development.

“In today’s security environment, it’s critical to have leaders with industry acumen like Gene Fay and Bret Settle working together,” said Steve Fredrick, general partner at Grotech Ventures. “Gene and Bret’s track records and skillsets will strategically position ThreatX to continue building a market-leading organization within a booming cybersecurity segment.”

ThreatX is poised for growth at a time when more organizations are eager to take advantage of the security benefits offered by WAAP solutions over legacy or traditional web application firewalls (WAFs). ThreatX provides customers with a unified solution—bringing WAF, API, bot, and DDoS together to deliver on a full spectrum approach to threat detection.

ThreatX’s methodology is unique in the industry and organized around a centralized cloud-based, real-time risk engine that aggregates suspicious behaviors from threat actors and applies right-time protection to enable broad spectrum attack coverage.