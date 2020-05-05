ImageWare Systems appoints Jonathan D. Morris as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ImageWare Systems, a leader in identity management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan D. Morris as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Morris has more than 23 years of experience as a finance executive, holding key roles in financial management, mergers & acquisitions, private equity, merchant banking and investment banking. His career includes key leadership positions with a large private family office in New York where he led principal investments and structuring.

He also had key roles with the Blackstone Group, Credit Suisse, Gain Capital, and Lombard, Odier et Cie. Most recently, he joins ImageWare from American Patriot Brands, a provider of consumer staples, where he served as the CFO.

Jonathan holds an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University and an undergraduate degree in Finance from the McIntire School of Business at the University of Virginia, where he graduated with honors.

“We are excited to have Jonathan join ImageWare. He brings savvy expertise in finance, as well as deep relationships in the global financial sector. His breadth of understanding of the tech sector, keen attention to detail and incredible execution, make him the best choice to lead our financial strategy as we drive towards key growth and profitability in the coming 24 months,” said Kristin A. Taylor, CEO of ImageWare Systems.

Morris said, “ImageWare has exciting technology that solves authentication issues with multimodal biometrics. Customers in enterprise and government are ripe for their innovations. I look forward to joining this high-powered team and bringing my relationships, expertise and ability to execute to the company.”