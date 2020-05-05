Redis 6.0 and Redis Enterprise 6.0 offer customers new security and operational capabilities

Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, announced the availability of Redis 6.0 and the rollout of Redis Enterprise 6.0 beginning with the company’s cloud offering. This release is a significant milestone for the Redis open-source project, representing the highest number of commits from across the Redis community.

Redis 6.0 incorporates new security capabilities, most notably access control lists (ACLs). Redis Enterprise 6.0, meanwhile, builds on the open-source release with role-based access control (RBAC) and support for Redis Streams for Active-Active databases to give customers foundational new security and operational capabilities as they increasingly rely on Redis for primary-database use cases.

“We want to keep Redis as an extremely fast-moving project while ensuring every release continues to offer developers the easiest and broadest deployment options,” said Alvin Richards, Chief Product Officer at Redis Labs.

“Redis 6.0 delivers core security functionality required for large application environments while keeping the light footprint and sub-millisecond performance developers expect from Redis. Building on this, Redis Enterprise 6.0’s enhanced capabilities will enable customers to deploy the most secure distribution of Redis.”

Redis 6.0 includes ACLs to enable administrators to enhance operational security and reduce the risk of mistakes by users while enabling the most efficient deployment of these controls.

For commercial customers, Redis Enterprise 6.0 allows administrators to scale their Redis ACLs with RBAC to ensure they are deploying consistent policies across all their cluster’s databases.

Developers increasingly need to build geographically distributed event-based applications, and now they can do it seamlessly using Redis Streams with disaster recovery in mind.

Redis Enterprise now enables customers to leverage CRDT-based Active-Active technology to read and write from a stream in multiple replicas. By using Active-Active Redis Streams, developers can guarantee their stream sequence and entries’ uniqueness, and scale stream processing by consumer groups across regions or instances.