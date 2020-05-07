BigID Privacy Portal helps orgs manage consumer data rights and privacy preferences

BigID, the leading data discovery and intelligence platform for privacy, protection and perspective of personal data, announced their enterprise Privacy Portal for helping organizations manage consumer data subject rights and privacy preferences for privacy regulations like CCPA and GDPR.

Pre-integrated with BigID’s market leading data discovery technology, the new privacy portal gives enterprises a seamless integration option to front-end BigID’s data rights fulfillment, ensuring end-to-end automation of individual and data subject rights for CCPA and GDPR.

Gartner’s Market Guide for Subject Rights Request Automation states that, “according to a recent Gartner survey, manual processing of a single subject rights request (SRR) for access costs organizations more than $1,400, and a majority of organizations take more than two weeks to provide a response.”

The Market Guide further states that “request fulfillment must follow a repeatable and scalable process in order to remain compliant and efficient.”

The BigID Privacy Portal App automates the process of data rights requests and privacy preferences from start to finish, enabling organizations to easily respond to and manage their customers’ personal data privacy rights:

Self-service request portal : Automate, track, and monitor requests and preferences management.

: Automate, track, and monitor requests and preferences management. Data rights lifecycle management : Manage approvals, task delegation and deletion workflows with an admin dashboard.

: Manage approvals, task delegation and deletion workflows with an admin dashboard. Robust template configuration : Configure the user experience for intuitive responses and interaction for multiple personas — consumers, users, customers, employees.

: Configure the user experience for intuitive responses and interaction for multiple personas — consumers, users, customers, employees. Extensive authentication options : Authenticate and validate requests for both customers and non-customers.

: Authenticate and validate requests for both customers and non-customers. Automate data rights fulfillment: Find PII / PI across any data source or pipeline that is pre-correlated to any consumer and employee. BigID’s market leading data discovery platform for privacy also provides users with customized response reporting.

“Data rights are the heart of modern privacy regulations,” said Tomer Elias, Director of Product Management at BigID. “BigID’s Privacy Portal app was purpose-built to help organizations automatically fulfill data subject rights and privacy preferences, automate approval workflows and leverage a repeatable and scalable process to manage those data rights.”