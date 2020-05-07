Get official CCSP online self-paced training

Looking for a new challenge? Now’s the time to prove your mastery of cloud security with the Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification. For a limited time, (ISC)² is offering Official CCSP Online Self-Paced Training for only $495 (normally priced at $749).
With (ISC)2 CCSP Self-Paced Training, you don’t have to sacrifice quality of content for the convenience of online learning. This course offers comprehensive coverage of all six CCSP exam domains and includes:
- 6-month access to course content (extended from 4 months for this special offer)
- Official (ISC)² Student Training Guide in electronic format
- More than 100 pre-recorded videos totaling nearly 10 hours of expert instruction
- Interactive flash cards to reinforce learning
- Independent learning activities
- Knowledge checks after each certification domain
- Post-course assessment questions to gauge exam readiness