CloudNine Data Wrangler: Fast inventory of collected data for enhanced processing decisions

The eDiscovery technology company CloudNine launches CloudNine Data Wrangler, a new software solution to inventory and prioritize collected data for enhanced processing decisions and throughput.

Data Wrangler is a small footprint, on-premise application revealing detailed, actionable insight on PSTs, forensic images, directories, filetypes and data sizes. The software promises to shorten project delivery time by reducing and prioritizing data transferred to processing engines and review platforms.

To prevent workflow interruption and expedite processing, Data Wrangler will quickly detect and automate the repair of corrupt containers, split large PSTs into smaller, manageable sizes and create new PSTs without Microsoft® Outlook dependencies.

CloudNine customer, Robert Conley, VP Forensics and Strategic Operations with Rational Enterprise said, “The Rational eDiscovery team has had the privilege of previewing the Data Wrangler application and we look forward to using it to enhance our service.

“With a fast and complete inventory of collected data, we will be able to quickly promote the most time sensitive mailboxes and folders to processing and review. We have already identified a set of projects and clients who will benefit by adding Data Wrangler to the Rational eDiscovery workflow.”

Easy to integrate into existing eDiscovery workflows, Data Wrangler can automatically transfer selected data to CloudNine Explore for early case assessment and CloudNine LAW for data processing and production. Inherently flexible and technology-agnostic, Data Wrangler also exports results for processing in many other platforms.

Data Wrangler is the second new product CloudNine has launched in 2020. In January, the company introduced CloudNine Collection Manager, a breakthrough data extraction solution to defensibly perform native data collections from Office 365 (O365) mailboxes and Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage files.

“This has been a pivotal year for CloudNine innovation,” said Tony Caputo, CEO of CloudNine. “After the successful release of Collection Manager, we are proud to launch Data Wrangler which adds a new dimension to the eDiscovery process. Data Wrangler provides more intelligence to inform the preprocessing stage, optimize downstream workflows, reduce spend and produce better results.”

Jared Greene, Product Owner at CloudNine, remarked, “Collected discovery data can be challenging because when it arrives it’s essentially dark-data. CloudNine’s development team designed Data Wrangler specifically to provide deep, actionable insight into staged data.”