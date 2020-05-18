InfiniteIO and Google Cloud help orgs reduce the cost of network-attached storage and speed cloud adoption

InfiniteIO, which offers the world’s fastest metadata platform to accelerate application performance and reduce cloud latency, announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to significantly reduce the cost of network-attached storage and speed cloud adoption for organizations facing exponential data growth and infrastructure costs.

Customers and channel partners can now rapidly identify and move massive amounts of infrequently accessed yet invaluable files to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to lower total storage costs while keeping all of their files accessible and active to end-users. Simultaneously, they can increase application performance and storage utilization on-premises, without changing existing IT operations.

The partnership with Google Cloud further strengthens InfiniteIO’s capabilities to help organizations simplify data management, reduce application latency, implement advanced analytics and undertake cloud migration at scale.

InfiniteIO Hybrid Cloud Tiering software with integrated application acceleration and GCP can optimize the user experience for applications and data by delivering unified access for file and object workflows regardless of the data’s physical location.

“InfiniteIO’s metadata-based approach to hybrid cloud data management and Google Cloud technology optimizes the customer experience by increasing application performance and reducing cloud latency,” said Mark Cree, CEO of InfiniteIO.

“In these extraordinary times, a hybrid cloud built on combined InfiniteIO and Google Cloud technology can help IT leaders seamlessly add automation to rapidly lower infrastructure costs while delivering consistent, high performance for their critical business applications.”

The new integration with Google Cloud Platform extends InfiniteIO’s commitment to simplify and accelerate hybrid cloud storage, building on existing cloud and storage partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cloudian, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Cloud Platform, Pure Storage, and Scality among others.