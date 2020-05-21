Radisys introduces open and disaggregated PON solution to bring innovation to fiber rollouts

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, introduced Connect Open Broadband, a carrier-grade, Tier 1 network-hardened, scalable and secure software-defined Passive Optical Network (PON) distribution based on open standards and web-scale architecture to drive rapid innovation and economies of scale.

The disaggregated PON solution gives Communications Service Providers (CSPs) deployment flexibility, scalable network growth, and increased service agility with optimized CapEx and OpEx.

The demand for high-speed broadband services such as internet, video calling and conferencing, and IPTV has created massive growth in network data usage like never before. As such, CSPs’ networks are increasingly overburdened.

Service providers need to optimize their networks to scale service delivery efficiently, while maximizing the opportunity to deliver innovation at a rapid pace.

Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband offers an intelligent, scalable and secure software-defined PON distribution based on the Open Networking Foundation’s (ONF) SEBA reference platform and enhanced with Radisys innovation. This architecture allows for a seamless introduction of the Broadband Forum’s OB-BAA architecture by conforming to the standard YANG models with the Northbound Interface (NBI).

The solution disaggregates software from the underlying hardware with open interfaces, enabling faster product innovation cycles. The hardware agnostic solution enables service providers to leverage white-box optical line terminals (OLTs) from an interoperable multi-vendor ecosystem for flexible deployable options.

Connect Open Broadband, built on cloud-native microservices architecture, allows for the addition of new network functions on demand and delivers a path to automated and simplified network operation. The programmability, automation and deeper network visibility further enables better fault detection, faster service delivery and future-proof network expansions.

The solution is access network (GPON, XGS-PON, NG-PON2) agnostic and offers flexible deployment options.

“In the digital era where high-bandwidth services and pervasive connectivity are required to meet subscriber expectations, service providers are rethinking how they build their networks to meet demand with optimal performance and value,” said Harris Razak, senior vice president of Broadband Access, Radisys.

“Connect Open Broadband is a commercially ready, network-hardened solution that allows service providers to enable rapid innovation through disaggregation and to bring new services to market faster.”

“Radisys has been a Partner Member of ONF for many years and has been one of the most active supply chain members working directly with our operator partners. Radisys has helped drive ONF open reference designs and open source platforms and is among the first to commercialize solutions based on ONF platforms,” said Guru Parulkar, Executive Director, ONF.

“Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband combines open architectures, software innovation, and white-box hardware to facilitate service agility.”

“Broadband service providers face increased pressure to deliver innovative services to compete with OTT providers,” said Simon Stanley, Analyst at Large, Heavy Reading.

“Open, disaggregated solutions give service providers the flexibility to select best-in-class network elements from a number of vendors in order to intelligently scale their networks and deliver the services their customers demand in a cost-effective manner.”