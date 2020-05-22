Exabeam sees more than half of new and add-on recurring revenue from cloud offering

Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM company, announced a significant performance milestone with Exabeam SaaS Cloud contributing more than half of Q1 FY21 new and add-on recurring revenue, signaling an accelerated transition of its business to the cloud.

This momentum has been built on consistent improvements to Exabeam’s cloud-first product and partner strategy, including the recent announcements of the Exabeam Cloud Platform and Google Cloud Security Partner status.

With organizations quickly deploying collaboration and virtual meeting apps to ensure business continuity and productivity in today’s work-from-home reality, Exabeam has also announced support for the collection of logs from Zoom; further supporting security teams’ need to carry out their investigations across a diverse environment.

This new log source is included as part of the existing Exabeam Cloud Connectors solution. Clients who are already leveraging Cloud Connectors today will be able to ingest Zoom logs at no additional cost.

In addition to Zoom, Exabeam has extended its range of Exabeam Cloud Connectors to reliably collect logs from over 40 cloud services into Exabeam Data Lake, Exabeam Advanced Analytics, and any other security information and event management (SIEM) solution, providing visibility into cloud services from Workday, Ping Identity, Cloudflare and Fidelis.

Underlining its commitment to cloud-first organizations, Exabeam has also released a free trial of Exabeam SaaS Cloud, a powerful cloud security architecture that ingests and behaviorally analyzes data from any cloud or on-premises data source.

The availability of a trial version will enable organizations to experience first hand the benefits of a proven platform that allows analysts to collect unlimited log data, use behavioral analytics to detect and investigate attacks and automate incident response.

“Achieving this performance milestone underlines our impressive recent momentum across sales and new product launches, with Exabeam products now available from 15 locations worldwide,” commented Shahar Ben-Hador, VP of product management at Exabeam.

“The broad extension of Exabeam Cloud Connectors and our status as a Google Cloud Partner provide further validation of our commitment to meet the security needs of businesses across the cloud economy.”

Research validates value of a cloud-first security strategy

With recent research revealing that many companies are beginning to migrate security tools to the cloud, a significant number still have concerns over data privacy, unauthorized access, server outages and integration.

The study underlines why visibility into cloud services is now vital and validates the strategy of organizations that are now taking a cloud-first approach to security.

“Security teams must increasingly adapt to IT strategies that are moving more solutions to the cloud,” said Oseloka Obiora, director of operations, RiverSafe. “Exabeam’s technology and experienced team offer significant benefits for organizations compared to on-premises solutions – not the least of which is delivering initial time-to-value through a smarter SIEM.”

“After reviewing the market and a number of providers, we chose Exabeam to champion our vision of maximizing what the cloud offers as it relates to our security program,” said Marc Crudgington, chief information security officer, Woodforest National Bank.

“Exabeam’s SaaS-based SIEM means we have no infrastructure or system operations to manage. A cloud-first approach gives our team efficiencies instead of overburdening them with operational management tasks; they can now focus on strategic security initiatives that continue to mature our enterprise’s cybersecurity program.”