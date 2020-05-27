Kingston Digital announces 7.68TB capacity additions to 3 data center SSDs

Kingston Digital, the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, began shipping the 7.68TB model of the Data Center 500R (DC500R) and 450R (DC450R) SATA SSDs. The DC1000M 7.68TB U.2 NVMe ships in June.

The SSDs provide additional storage and implement strict QoS ensuring predictable IO and low latency for data centers using both NVMe and/or SATA.

DC500R

VMware Ready SSD engineered for read-intensive applications such as webservers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and real-time analytics.

I/O speeds and response times (latency) data centers can deploy with confidence, ensuring high levels of performance in the working application and downstream at the user interface.

DC450R

Specific, focused feature set for read-intensive applications and optimized for data centers looking to not overspend on more expensive write-intensive SSDs.

Designed for content-delivery networks, edge computing applications and a wide array of software-defined storage architectures.

DC1000M

Hot-pluggable U.2 (2.5″) form factor, allowing seamless integration with latest generation servers and storage arrays currently using PCIe and U.2 backplanes.

Enterprise-grade features such as end-to-end path protection, power-loss protection (PLP) and telemetry monitoring for increased data reliability.

The three SSDs join the DC1000B NVMe boot drive, DC500M (for mixed workloads) SATA SSD and Server Premier DRAM to form the most complete range of superior enterprise-class data center storage solutions in the market.

“Higher capacity options for data centers enables organizations to increase storage space in their current footprint as Cloud computing continues to grow at unprecedented levels,” said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston.

“Our evolving line of data center storage solutions serve enterprise customers of all levels from hyperscalers on down and are a key component for organizations to keep the total cost of ownership down.”

DC500R, DC450R and DC1000M are backed by a limited five-year warranty with free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.